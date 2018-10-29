Kelsea Ballerini, Midland, Aaron Watson Announce New Tours

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for 2019 tour announcements as three new tours were just announced from Music Row on Tuesday (Oct. 29).

CMT Artist of the Year Kelsea Ballerini and current CMT On Tour headliner Brett Young will kick off Ballerini’s Miss Me More Tour on April 11 in Salisbury, Md. with opener Brandon Ratcliff. Ballerini will resume Keith Urban’s Graffiti World tour on Friday (Nov. 3) in Dallas, and she joins Kelly Clarkson’s Meaning of Life tour in January. Tickets for Ballerini’s 2019 tour go on sale Friday (Nov. 2) at 10 a.m. through her website.



</noscript> </div>

Midland’s Electric Rodeo tour has been extended into 2019 with new shows starting Feb. 8 in Los Angeles. The band will do two nights at the Georgia Theatre in Athens starting April 19 and make their headlining debut at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on May 5. A hometown show in Austin, Texas is scheduled for March 19. Tickets go on sale on Friday (Nov. 2) at 10 a.m. through the trio’s website. Aaron Watson just announced 23 new shows in the new year. His initial dates start Jan. 11 in Goliad, Texas with stops in Nashville, Detroit, Kansas City, and Washington, D.C. and St. Louis. On sale dates and additional ticketing information can be found via Watson’s website. Dates for Dan + Shay The Tour were revealed last week. Morgan Evans and Chris Lane will join the duo for the new tour starting Feb. 28 in New Orleans, La. Tickets are on sale through Dan + Shay’s website. Dierks Bentley also revealed new 2019 dates for The Mountain tour with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com



