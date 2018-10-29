Kelsea Ballerini, Midland, Aaron Watson Announce New Tours

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for 2019 tour announcements as three new tours were just announced from Music Row on Tuesday (Oct. 29).
CMT Artist of the Year Kelsea Ballerini and current CMT On Tour headliner Brett Young will kick off Ballerini’s Miss Me More Tour on April 11 in Salisbury, Md. with opener Brandon Ratcliff. Ballerini will resume Keith Urban’s Graffiti World tour on Friday (Nov. 3) in Dallas, and she joins Kelly Clarkson’s Meaning of Life tour in January. Tickets for Ballerini’s 2019 tour go on sale Friday (Nov. 2) at 10 a.m. through her website.
