Luke Combs Rules Both Albums and Airplay Charts

Kelsea Ballerini’s “Miss Me More,” which enters at No. 54, is the lone new song on the airplay list.

The returning albums are the Eagles’ Hotel California (back at No. 33) and Eric Church’s Mr. Misunderstood (No. 50). Runaway June’s song, “Buy My Own Drinks,” rejoins the chart fray at No. 60.

The No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town, Church’s Desperate Man (last week’s No. 1) and the self-titled Dan + Shay.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs array are Chris Young’s “Hangin’ On,” Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot,” Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma” and Maren Morris’ “Rich.”

