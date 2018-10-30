Music Luke Combs Rules Both Albums and Airplay Charts Jason Isbell’s Live from the Ryman Debuts at No. 3 by Edward Morris 27m ago Luke Combs’ apparently unsinkable This One’s for You bobs back to the top of Billboard’s country albums chart this week, which is pretty good for a collection that made its debut 73 weeks ago. But this is just half the good news for Combs. The other half is that his single, “She Got the Best of Me,” is spending its second week as the most played country song. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> The charts are virtually barren of fresh material. The only new album to come aboard is Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s Live from the Ryman. It bows at No. 3. Kelsea Ballerini’s “Miss Me More,” which enters at No. 54, is the lone new song on the airplay list. The returning albums are the Eagles’ Hotel California (back at No. 33) and Eric Church’s Mr. Misunderstood (No. 50). Runaway June’s song, “Buy My Own Drinks,” rejoins the chart fray at No. 60. The No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town, Church’s Desperate Man (last week’s No. 1) and the self-titled Dan + Shay. Rounding out the Top 5 songs array are Chris Young’s “Hangin’ On,” Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot,” Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma” and Maren Morris’ “Rich.” So when is the Christmas buying season going to start? Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.