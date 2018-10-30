Music

Luke Combs Rules Both Albums and Airplay Charts

Jason Isbell’s Live from the Ryman Debuts at No. 3
by 27m ago

Luke Combs’ apparently unsinkable This One’s for You bobs back to the top of Billboard’s country albums chart this week, which is pretty good for a collection that made its debut 73 weeks ago.

But this is just half the good news for Combs. The other half is that his single, “She Got the Best of Me,” is spending its second week as the most played country song.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.