Blake Shelton Gets Friends and Heroes Road Ready

Well, this is something new and different.

I knew Blake Shelton would be touring in the new year, but what I didn’t know was that he would be bringing a few unexpected Friends and Heroes out on the road for all 18 shows.

1. The Bellamy Brothers, who had a long stretch of top ten hits, starting with “Let Your Love Flow” in 1976 and “I Could Be Persuaded” in 2000. With about a hundred other songs in between, like the oft-quoted “If I Said You Have a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me.”

2. John Anderson, who was a reliable and consistent country hitmaker throughout the 80s and 90s, with memorable tunes like “Swingin’,” “Straight Tequila Night,” “Money in the Bank” and so many more.

3.Trace Adkins, who had his first taste of that No. 1 feeling in 1996 when his “Every Light in the House” made it to the top of the charts. His steady stream of hits just kept coming after that, with party songs like “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and the tearjerker “You’re Gonna Miss This.” And in 2009, Shelton invited him add his distinctive vocals to the 2009 hit “Hillbilly Bone.”

4. Lauren Alaina, a relative newcomer on this tour, has already started to make her mark on the music ever since her breakout hit “Road Less Traveled” in 2016.

By including of artists who had their heyday in different eras, Shelton is joining his country music brethren in putting a spotlight on the country music they grew up on. Recently, Dierks Bentley invited Clint Black, Sawyer Brown, Terri Clark and David Lee Murphy to play at his Seven Peaks Music Festival in Colorado.



The five artists will be wheels up starting on Feb. 14 in Oklahoma City.

Friends and Heroes 2019 Tour Dates:

Feb. 14: Oklahoma City, OK

Feb. 15: Kansas City, MO

Feb. 16: Sioux Falls, SD

Feb. 21: Indianapolis, IN

Feb. 22: Buffalo, NY

Feb. 23: Pittsburgh, PA

Feb. 28: Peoria, IL

March 1: Louisville, KY

March 2: Evansville, IN

March 7: Jacksonville, FA

March 8: Tampa, FL

March 9: Sunrise, FL

March 14: Des Moines, IA

March 15: St. Paul, MN

March 16: Green Bay, WI

March 21-22: Uncasville, CY

March 23: Albany, NY