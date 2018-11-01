The Pistol Annies’ Unintentional Fashion Show

Anytime you need to get anything done in a court room, a bank, or your local department of motor vehicles, you usually need to bring two forms of I.D., proof of residency, a valid passport and your checkbook?
Well, the Pistol Annies bring so much more: glitter, sequins, feathers, sparkles, champagne and cake.
In their brand new video for “Got My Name Changed Back,” from their upcoming album Interstate Gospel, the whole band goes about their boring business in a long list of designer names and bold brights. And we think they bring some much-needed improvement to the looks of drab government agency offices. So when they’re singing, “Now who I was ain’t who I be,” you have to assume that that is a change for the better.
Here are all the colorful details on what they wore in their unintentional fashion show:
Miranda Lambert
Dress: h:ours
Coat: vintage Yves Saint Laurent from New York Vintage
Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti
Bag: Moni & J
Earrings: Elizabeth Cole Jewelry
Ring: Erickson Beamon
Sunglasses: Nasty Gal
Ashley Monroe
Cape: Any Old Iron
Top: Leal Deccarett
Pants: Victoria Hayes
Shoes: Steve Madden
Bag: Shrimps
Earrings: Elizabeth Cole Jewelry
Sunglasses: AJ Morgan
Angaleena Presley
Jacket: We Are Leone
Dress: Norma Kamali
Shoes: ASOS
Bag: Fendi
Jewelry: Elizabeth Cole Jewelry
Sunglasses: Quay