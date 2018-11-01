The Pistol Annies’ Unintentional Fashion Show

Anytime you need to get anything done in a court room, a bank, or your local department of motor vehicles, you usually need to bring two forms of I.D., proof of residency, a valid passport and your checkbook?

Well, the Pistol Annies bring so much more: glitter, sequins, feathers, sparkles, champagne and cake.

In their brand new video for “Got My Name Changed Back,” from their upcoming album Interstate Gospel, the whole band goes about their boring business in a long list of designer names and bold brights. And we think they bring some much-needed improvement to the looks of drab government agency offices. So when they’re singing, “Now who I was ain’t who I be,” you have to assume that that is a change for the better.

Here are all the colorful details on what they wore in their unintentional fashion show:



Miranda Lambert

Dress: h:ours

Coat: vintage Yves Saint Laurent from New York Vintage

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

Bag: Moni & J

Earrings: Elizabeth Cole Jewelry

Ring: Erickson Beamon

Sunglasses: Nasty Gal

Ashley Monroe

Cape: Any Old Iron

Top: Leal Deccarett

Pants: Victoria Hayes

Shoes: Steve Madden

Bag: Shrimps

Earrings: Elizabeth Cole Jewelry

Sunglasses: AJ Morgan

Angaleena Presley

Jacket: We Are Leone

Dress: Norma Kamali

Shoes: ASOS

Bag: Fendi

Jewelry: Elizabeth Cole Jewelry

Sunglasses: Quay



