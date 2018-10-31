Inside the Darkness of Bishop Gunn’s “Alabama”

More Grammy winners come out of the state of Mississippi than any other state in America and Travis McCready (vocals), Burne Sharp (drums), Drew Smithers (guitar) and Ben Lewis (bass) as the rising band Bishop Gunn represent their home state well.
Performing swampy southern rock that sticks to the ears like the Delta’s gumbo mud, they’re music hits soul in the way the great music from the Magnolia state always does. Their latest single “Alabama” is a dark departure from the rest of their latest album, Natchez, which gets its title from the Mississippi town where the band originated (They currently hang their hats in Leiper’s Fork, Tenn.). Featuring bare handclaps, stomps, acoustic blues, and haunting Gospel singing by Geoffrey Robsinson (“G. Mane”), it’s a fictional story written by McCready, Lewis and Nicolette Hayford about a driver who picks up a strange woman with a calling from the Lord to go to Alabama. But a dark twist unravels when he notices she’s carrying a pistol.
It all started with Hayford’s line, “Higher than a junkie dryin’ out in the slammer; Lord I hope I don’t die in Alabama.”