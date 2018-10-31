Inside the Darkness of Bishop Gunn’s “Alabama”

</noscript> </div>

Adding to the song’s eerie vibe is the fact that it was recorded at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala. on the day Rick Hall, its founder, died.

“As we were riding down to record, we got the call Rick Hall passed away,” McCready recalls. “It was wild. We pulled over, ready to head back home, but they assured us he would want the music and studio to keep rolling.

“I was nervous about the hook, ‘I hope I don’t die in Alabama.’ I didn’t want to be insensitive to their loss. They asked us if it was our best song we had. We said yes and moved forward with it. We like to think there was a lot of extra mojo in that room that day. And it was an incredible honor to get to pay tribute to Rick.”

Directed by Tyler Barksdale, the video embodies the filmmaking style of Alan Ball in the series True Blood. Although it might be viewed as graphic for some CMT viewers, it’s well worth the time spent watching it. Filmed in idyllic Leiper’s Fork, actor Theo Von plays the lead, a young man who has been brought into the dark arts by a mysterious blonde woman he picked up at a dive bar.

Bishop Gunn will tour Europe with Slash starting March 7 in Berlin.