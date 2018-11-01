Six Country Stars Added to the Night's Line Up

What We Knew & What We Know About the CMA Awards

We already knew so much about the upcoming Country Music Association Awards: who was nominated, who was performing, who was collaborating, who was presenting, who was hosting, and on and on.

But now, with the annual event less than two weeks away, we have even more details about the upcoming show.

Details such as a duet from Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert, most likely on their song “Drowns the Whiskey.” And additional performances from Luke Combs, Midland, Brett Young and Garth Brooks, the CMA’s reigning entertainer of the year (an award he has won six times).

The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.