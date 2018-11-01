Kelsea Ballerini: A Fan of “All Things Girly”

Victoria’s Secret just added another angel to their squad. And it’s country singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini.

Ballerini has been invited to join the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Holiday Special as one of the night’s musical guests. It was an invitation she gladly accepted. “Being a fan of music, fashion, and all things girly,” Ballerini told CMT.com, “I’ve watched the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as long as I can remember.

“This year in particular, I’m excited to be a part of a night and event that celebrates empowered, strong, beautiful women inside and out,” the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year honoree shared. The show will air live on Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. CT on ABC.

Other performers included the night’s musical line-up include Bebe Rexha, the Chainsmokers, Halsey, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and The Struts. Ballerini is the first country star to be included since Taylor Swift took the stage with the Angels in 2013 and performed one of her very last country singles, “I Knew You Were Trouble.”



