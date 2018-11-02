Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

Oh baby. Last weekend was bursting with good baby news. First there was Chris Stapleton’s announcement during a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York that he and his wife were expecting their fifth child. Then Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany announced the name for their baby girl — Navy Rome Williams — who is coming soon to a nursery near Nashville. And in not-so-baby news, Thomas Rhett’s daughter Willa celebrated her third birthday in the sweetest way.

In other news, Shania Twain was celebrating one of her babies, too. One of her albums turned 21. Maren Morris celebrated her husband’s birthday with a wedding throwback. Aldean had Kane Brown over for a guys day in. Blake Shelton had cocktails by the fire. Morgan Evans declared it Ugg season. Carly Pearce spent time with her love and her family out on the road (and her and Michael Ray sang together at the Opry). And Kelsea Ballerini called dibs on NOLA.





