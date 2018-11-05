Brett Young & Taylor Mills: The Wedding Pics Are In

Well, that was fast.

It seems like Brett Young popped the question to his girlfriend Taylor Mills yesterday (even though it was actually in February) and now they’re already married. In fact, Mills has made it officially official by changing her Instagram handle.

The wedding was on Saturday (Nov. 3) at the Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, California. According to People, they had about 200 guests, and Young’s father Brad officiated at the ceremony.

Young and Mills exchanged their own vows, and after that they danced their first dance as husband and wife to “Forever Young.”

Mills wore a Justin Alexander Signature custom long-sleeved gown (“It just really embodies me,” she said). And Young wore an all-black, single-breasted J. Hilburn tuxedo with a black bow tie.

“Being able to be best friends with a person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with is the most important thing. She has a very pure, kind heart,” Young said.

Young kicks off his CMT on Tour Here Tonight on Nov. 16 in Royal Oak, MI.