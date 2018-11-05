A Vintage Gallery of CMA Looks

When you think about some of the country stars nominated for CMA Awards this year, it’s easy to forget that that there was a time when they were coming to the show for the very first time. In other words, this ain’t their first rodeo.
So we collected some of our favorite throwback pictures — from the CMA Awards red carpet and other events leading up to the show — to remind us all that the nominees have worked hard for years to get where they are now. Nominees like Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban first went to the CMAs almost two decades ago.
You can file these between When They Sat in the Nosebleeds and When They Made It Big.
Kenny Chesney in 2000
Keith Urban in 2000
Dierks Bentley in 2003
Carrie Underwood in 2005
Miranda Lambert in 2005
Jason Aldean in 2006
Luke Bryan in 2007
Chris Stapleton in 2007
Thomas Rhett in 2012
Kacey Musgraves in 2013
Kelsea Ballerini in 2015
Maren Morris in 2016
Luke Combs in 2017