The Last Time Kane Brown Cried

It wasn’t all that long ago when country newcomer Kane Brown shed some real tears. In fact, he says it was very recently when he was all choked up over Adam Sandler’s 2006 movie “Click.”

Brown told Billboard that he had not cried in years, but then one day when he was out on tour, that all changed. “I was on the road with my buddy Alex, he’s my guitar player, and we watched the movie Click by Adam Sandler. And I don’t know why,” Brown said, “but me and him just got in our feelings.

“And then we ended up calling our girls and we were like, ‘We’re so sorry, we wish you were here!’ When I got home, I made (Katelyn Jae) watch it, and then it was just funny seeing it the other way around, cause she was bawling her eyes out,” he added.

Brown also shares a couple of his go-to karaoke tunes — Chris Young’s “Gettin’ You Home” and Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” — and his very first celebrity crush, Danielle Fishel from the 90s Boy Meets World sitcom.

Brown is currently off the road until his Live Forever Tour kicks off in January 2019, but his brand new Experiment album will be released this Friday (Nov. 9).