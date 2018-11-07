What Has Changed & What Is Exactly the Same

When Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood take the stage at this year’s Country Music Association Awards, they will be making history because 2018 marks their 11th year at the helm, beating Vince Gill’s record of hosting for ten straight years.

And that kind of makes you wonder, when the CMA first asked Paisley and Underwood to take this gig back in 2008 at the 42nd annual awards show, did they have any idea what would happen down the road?

So we came up with a gallery of some of their top looks through the years — from 2008 to 2017 — and we cannot wait to see what they come up with for this year’s show. The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.