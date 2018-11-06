George Strait, Brent Cobb and Justin Moore Plot 2019 Shows

Fresh from Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show, Brent Cobb has a promising 2019 ahead with his Sucker for a Good Time tour. The tour launches Jan. 17 in Atlanta and will perform at some of the country’s most revered rooms including the Georgia Theater in Athens and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium opening for Tedeschi Trucks Band. On sale dates and additional ticket information can be found via Cobb’s website.

Justin Moore’s initial 2019 tour dates will feature performances by Cody Johnson, Eric Paslay and Riley Green. The new shows kick off Jan. 25 in Springfield, Ill. Additional ticket information can be found at Moore’s website.

George Strait will perform one night only at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on March 30. The King of Country will be joined by Chris Stapleton, Chris Janson and Ashley McBryde. Tickets go on sale Nov. 16 through Ticketmaster. The only other dates on Strait’s 2019 schedule so far are two performances at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena starting Feb. 1.

Have you picked out which shows you’re going to see in 2019 yet?