Josh Turner’s Gospel Album, I Serve a Savior, Is Week’s Highest Debut

The charted country world once again belongs to Luke Combs, whose This One’s for You and “She Got the Best of Me” continue as the top country album and song, respectively.

Josh Turner, who first charmed country ears in 2003 with “Long Black Train,” has the week’s highest debut with his gospel album, I Serve a Savior. It bows at No. 2.

The only other new package is Hard Times and White Lines from Whitey Morgan and the 78’s, checking in at No. 19. Kelsea Ballerini’s Unapologetically pops back at No. 18, and Keith Urban returns at No. 47 with Graffiti U.

On the airplay chart, Lauren Alaina stirs a mess o’ memories with “Ladies in the ‘90s,” a fist-pumping tribute to the hits of such role career models as Reba, Faith, Shania, Britney, Deana and the Dixie Chicks. Her single rolls in at No. 58.

Coming in just behind her at No. 59 is Florida Georgia Line’s “Talk You Out of It.”

The No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller and Kane Brown.

The Top 5 songs are exactly the same as last week’s, with “She Got the Best of Me” being trailed by Chris Young’s “Hangin’ On,” Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot,” Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma” and Maren Morris’ “Rich.”

It’s getting a little stuffy in here, don’t you think?