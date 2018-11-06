Eric Church Collaborates with Bruce Springsteen Live

Social media isn’t really Eric Church’s thing. But when his account does have something new, it’s always meaningful.

On Monday night (Nov. 5), he shared the stage with one of his musical heroes, Bruce Springsteen, for a live performance of “Working on the Highway” from Springsteen’s 1984 album Born in the U.S.A.. The concert moment happened at the 2018 Stand Up for Heroes benefit for the Bob Woodruff Foundation and captured on social media by many in attendance including the Chief himself.

The night was an evening of hope, healing and laughter with entertainment from comics including Jim Gaffigan and Jon Stewart to support the Foundation’s mission to find, fund, and shape innovative programs that help our impacted veterans, service members and their families thrive.

Church’s “Springsteen” from 2011’s Chief is his second No. 1 of seven. Co-written with Jeff Hyde and Ryan Tyndall, its lyrics immortalize a concert memory with a former flame.

Enjoy more photos from the concert event:

