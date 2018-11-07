Kenny Chesney Plots Songs for the Saints Tour

After headlining 19 NFL stadiums on 2018’s Trip Around the Sun tour, Kenny Chesney has unveiled the initial cities for his new Songs for the Saints tour.

The 2019 schedule so far includes arenas and pavilions across America’s Midwestern, Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions.

“I wanted to change it up,” Chesney says in a release. “Last year was so intense and amazing. No Shoes Nation took it to a whole other level, and they blew all of us away. It was the kind of energy you don’t take for granted.

“So, when we started thinking about next year, they made me wanna come to them. Rather than the massive two-day set-up, make everyone come to a stadium away from their homes, I wanted to go to where the fans live — strip things back a bit, and make it a little more intimate.”

Cities on the itinerary include Grand Rapids, Mich., Orange Beach, Ala., Wichita, Kan., and Tuscaloosa, Ala. Additional ticket information can be found via Chesney’s website.

Chesney heads to the 52nd annual CMA Awards with two nominations for entertainer and musical event of the year for his contribution to David Lee Murphy’s “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the 52nd annual CMA Awards live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14 on ABC.

Here is the first round of cities and venues on Chesney’s Songs for the Saints Tour:

Champaign, IL State Farm Center

Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Washington, DC The Anthem

Tallahassee, FL Donald L Tucker Civic Center

Orange Beach, AL The Wharf

Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena

Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater