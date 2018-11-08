Mass Shooting at Country Bar Takes 12 Lives

Wednesday nights at the Borderline Bar & Grill are for country music and line-dancing lessons. But last night (Nov. 7), that all changed when a man walked into the crowded bar in Thousand Oaks, California and opened fire on everyone there. Patrons died, a sheriff died, and the suspect was found dead inside the bar. Local police report there are at least 12 murder victims not including the gunman.

According to CNN, witnesses said the suspect was wearing all black, and he walked onto the dance floor, pulled out a handgun and started shooting. The first calls to 911 came in at 11:20 pm PT.

One witness said that this Thousand Oaks bar is popular among country music fans, and that some of the people who were at Borderline last night had also been at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when the mass shooting took place there in 2017.

More on this story as it develops.

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

David McNew/Getty Images