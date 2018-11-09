Hot 20: Miranda Lambert Recalls Her First Gigs at 17

On the next CMT Hot 20, prepare yourself for some serious CMA Awards throwbacks.

Like the one from 2010, when Miranda Lambert won three Coutry Music Association Awards for video of the year for “The House That Built Me,” album of the year for Revolution, and female vocalist of the year. And she talked about the journey that brought her there.

“I’ve never won a CMA. Today (Nov. 10) is my 27th birthday. It’s my 10th year of making music for a living. I started when I was 17, and I got paid $50 a night to play in a bar,” Lambert said backstage after she collected all of her Italian crystal. “And now here I am with three CMAs in my arms.

“I really feel more level-headed than I thought I would, because I hope it’s the beginning. I hope that I’m here 40 years from now,” she said. In so many ways, that was just the beginning for Lambert, who has gone on to win CMA Awards year after year, and now has 13 of them to her name.

The Hot 20 episode also features backstage throwbacks with Sugarland and Vince Gill, and will air on Nov.10-11 at 9 a.m. ET.

www.cmt.com/video-clips/jew7r3