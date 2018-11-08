Borderline Shooting: Country Music Reacts

Wednesday’s (Nov. 8) mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. leaves the country music community in a state of mourning.

Many artists including Cassadee Pope, LeAnn Rimes, John Rich and Morgan Wallen have expressed their sympathies for the victims and their families on social media as artists did following 2017’s Route 91 Harvest Festival.

President Donald Trump supported those affected and the local emergency response teams via Twitter.

I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

….Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

He also issued a proclamation on Thursday (Nov. 8) ordering flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of those who died.

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley also seeks information about her missing niece following the tragedy. Her niece’s suitemate said on Twitter a handful of girls in her residence hall had gone to the Borderline and she was the only one not accounted for.

My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline pic.twitter.com/t1nUHneChW — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

Aubrie Sellers, one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, also had plans to go to the Borderline on Wednesday.

Last night we were going to go line dancing at 9:30 PM at a bar called Borderline we heard about in Thousand Oaks… an hour before we were to leave, I got home and Laney’s eye was swollen shut so we didn’t go. Thinking of everyone affected by this today. Truly unbelievable. — AUBRIE SELLERS (@aubriesellers) November 8, 2018

My heart is broken waking up to the Borderline news. Another instance where people get together to have fun, ruined by a senseless act of violence. — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) November 8, 2018

I’m saddened to wake up & hear that more innocent lives were taken last night in Thousand Oaks. It’s horrible and it feels like just yesterday when I was playing a show there. Sending prayers to everyone there, the families, and those all over the world affected by gun violence. pic.twitter.com/hT9qAdn9uP — Julie Roberts (@TheJulieRoberts) November 8, 2018

Waking up in NYC to the terrible news in California that 12 were killed in a country bar last night. 1 officer killed in the line of duty as he ran toward the shooter to save lives. Join me in asking the Holy Spirit to pull those families close this morning. #Californiashooting — John Rich (@johnrich) November 8, 2018

Just seeing the news of the shooting in Thousand Oaks last night. I am heart broken for the victims and their families. This one hits way too close to home. My heart is with everyone effected by this horrible tragedy. #ThousandOaks #BorderLineShooting — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) November 8, 2018

It’s a cold, cold world sometimes I swear. Praying for Thousand Oaks, California this morning. — morgan wallen (@MorganCWallen) November 8, 2018