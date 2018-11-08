Music

Borderline Shooting: Country Music Reacts

President Donald Trump Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-staff
Wednesday’s (Nov. 8) mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. leaves the country music community in a state of mourning.

Many artists including Cassadee Pope, LeAnn Rimes, John Rich and Morgan Wallen have expressed their sympathies for the victims and their families on social media as artists did following 2017’s Route 91 Harvest Festival.

President Donald Trump supported those affected and the local emergency response teams via Twitter.

He also issued a proclamation on Thursday (Nov. 8) ordering flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of those who died.

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley also seeks information about her missing niece following the tragedy. Her niece’s suitemate said on Twitter a handful of girls in her residence hall had gone to the Borderline and she was the only one not accounted for.

Aubrie Sellers, one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, also had plans to go to the Borderline on Wednesday.

