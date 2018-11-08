Country Lakeshake Books Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert with Pistol Annies

Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert with Pistol Annies will headline Chicago’s Country Lakeshake festival, running June 21-23.

Performers on the 2019 lineup include Lauren Alaina, Clint Black, Danielle Bradbery, Lindsay Ell, Jon Langston, Midland, Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope, Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr, Mitchell Tenpenny and Brett Young.

Additional artists and activities will be announced in the coming weeks. But a special Friday night all-female lineup at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island will kick off the experience.

A series of rising artists will be featured on the Next From Nashville stage, and it’s all set between the city’s breathtaking skyline and the waters of Lake Michigan.

Three-day and single-day passes go on sale Nov. 16 through Lakeshake’s website.

Here is the initial performance lineup:

Lauren Alaina

Clint Black

Danielle Bradbery

Luke Bryan

Lindsay Ell

Miranda Lambert ft. Pistol Annies

Jon Langston

Midland

Maren Morris

Cassadee Pope

Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr.

Mitchell Tenpenny

Keith Urban

Brett Young