Country Lakeshake Books Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert with Pistol Annies

Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert with Pistol Annies will headline Chicago’s Country Lakeshake festival, running June 21-23.
Performers on the 2019 lineup include Lauren Alaina, Clint Black, Danielle Bradbery, Lindsay Ell, Jon Langston, Midland, Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope, Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr, Mitchell Tenpenny and Brett Young.
Additional artists and activities will be announced in the coming weeks. But a special Friday night all-female lineup at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island will kick off the experience.
A series of rising artists will be featured on the Next From Nashville stage, and it’s all set between the city’s breathtaking skyline and the waters of Lake Michigan.
Three-day and single-day passes go on sale Nov. 16 through Lakeshake’s website.
