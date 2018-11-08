Hayes Carll Details New Album What It Is

Americana favorite Hayes Carll will release his next album, What It Is, on Feb. 15. Fiancée Allison Moorer co-produced the 12-song collection with KMAG YOYO and Trouble In Mind’s Brad Jones.
Following 2016’s personal and cathartic Lovers and Leavers, What It Is addresses topics he’s known for including the current political climate and relationships through his signature brand of Texas storytelling. As always, his wry wit is on full display throughout the music.
Among the tracks is Carll’s original “Jesus and Elvis,” a song Kenny Chesney recorded for Cosmic Hallelujah.
A full 2019 tour kicks off in Houston, Texas on Feb. 15. Ticket information can be found via Carll’s website. B
Here are the full track listing for Carll’s What It Is and his initial 2019 tour schedule:
1. “None’ya”
2. “Times Like These”
3. “Things You Don’t Wanna Know”
4. “If I May Be So Bold”
5. “Jesus and Elvis”
6. “American Dream”
7. “Be There”
8. “Beautiful Thing”
9. “What It Is”
10. “Fragile Men”
11. “Wild Pointy Finger”
12. “I Will Stay”
Jan. 5: Steamboat Springs, CO – The Music Fest
Feb. 15: Houston, TX – Continental Club
Feb. 16: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
Feb. 21: Austin, TX – Continental Club
Feb. 23: Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub
Feb. 27: Denton, TX – Dan’s SilverLeaf
Feb. 28: Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater
March 1: Fort Worth, TX – Magnolia Motor Lounge
March 28: Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
March 29: Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar Cultural Center
March 30: Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
March 31: Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig
April 1: Toronto, ON – Mod Club
April 3: New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom
April 4: Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall
April 5: Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe
April 6: Washington D.C. – City Winery
April 9: Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House
April 10: Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall
April 11: Nashville, TN – The Basement East
April 25: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
April 26: Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room
April 27: Boise, ID – Neurolux
April 28-29: Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
April 30: Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
May 2: San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
May 3: Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
May 4: Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s
May 5: Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom