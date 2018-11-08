See Where He’s Going in 2019

Hayes Carll Details New Album What It Is

Americana favorite Hayes Carll will release his next album, What It Is, on Feb. 15. Fiancée Allison Moorer co-produced the 12-song collection with KMAG YOYO and Trouble In Mind’s Brad Jones.

Following 2016’s personal and cathartic Lovers and Leavers, What It Is addresses topics he’s known for including the current political climate and relationships through his signature brand of Texas storytelling. As always, his wry wit is on full display throughout the music.

Among the tracks is Carll’s original “Jesus and Elvis,” a song Kenny Chesney recorded for Cosmic Hallelujah.

A full 2019 tour kicks off in Houston, Texas on Feb. 15. Ticket information can be found via Carll’s website. B

Here are the full track listing for Carll’s What It Is and his initial 2019 tour schedule:

1. “None’ya”

2. “Times Like These”

3. “Things You Don’t Wanna Know”

4. “If I May Be So Bold”

5. “Jesus and Elvis”

6. “American Dream”

7. “Be There”

8. “Beautiful Thing”

9. “What It Is”

10. “Fragile Men”

11. “Wild Pointy Finger”

12. “I Will Stay”

Jan. 5: Steamboat Springs, CO – The Music Fest

Feb. 15: Houston, TX – Continental Club

Feb. 16: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Feb. 21: Austin, TX – Continental Club

Feb. 23: Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

Feb. 27: Denton, TX – Dan’s SilverLeaf

Feb. 28: Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

March 1: Fort Worth, TX – Magnolia Motor Lounge

March 28: Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

March 29: Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar Cultural Center

March 30: Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

March 31: Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig

April 1: Toronto, ON – Mod Club

April 3: New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

April 4: Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

April 5: Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

April 6: Washington D.C. – City Winery

April 9: Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House

April 10: Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall

April 11: Nashville, TN – The Basement East

April 25: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

April 26: Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

April 27: Boise, ID – Neurolux

April 28-29: Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

April 30: Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

May 2: San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

May 3: Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

May 4: Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

May 5: Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom