Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

You know what? You can’t be everybody’s cup of tea. But still. When people go on social media just to spread their hate, it hurts. And when they do it to country artists, every once in a while those country artists respond.

Like when Jake Owen told Russ to go be happy. And when Kelsea Ballerini told Kitty that skinny isn’t always the goal.

Some of the artists turned to a little more self-deprecating humor last weekend. Kacey Musgraves admitted that she never got her Sky Mall order, Maren Morris wondered why she is so unlovable, Ryan Hurd opined that marathons are best when you aren’t in them, and Morgan Evans made a dad joke.

But things turned serious when Veterans Day came around. Darius Rucker said he was constantly humbled by stories from veterans, Toby Keith raised a glass to his dad, Brothers Osborne celebrated by telling veterans they are total badasses, Blake Shelton said he was proud to be the son of a veteran, Tim McGraw thanked the ones who sacrified, Chris Janson shared that he celebrates the military ever day, and Brad Paisley said thank you to those who keep us safe. And Midland had a shout out for first responders, because the wildfires in California hit so close to home for them.

Lastly, Ashton Kutcher started spreading some excellent rumors about Lee Brice and Garth Brooks. Fingers crossed that there’s some truth to it.

That’s me Russ. I can call you Russ right? What’s the fuss, Russ? I sense your frustration. I hope your Sunday gets better. From your profile pic, it looks like you have 3 pretty little girls. Go be happy. Hang with them Russ. Bless your Texas heart. https://t.co/BVdXCHfrgA — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) November 11, 2018

tbh I’m still bitter about the time I worked really hard to convince my dad to let me order a bottle of Tommy Girl out of Sky Mall and it never came..like, where is it — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 10, 2018

JUST LOVE ME, YOU BASTARD! pic.twitter.com/4bLrr2oJYz — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 9, 2018

Happy Marathon Day in Nashville. Fact: it has been proven that marathons are more fun if you don’t do them. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) November 10, 2018

Happy Veterans Day to all of our veterans and their families. Thank you all for being the strength and courage of our nation. You’re a bunch of total badasses and we pale in comparison to you. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) November 11, 2018

A very heartfelt thank you to all of our veterans today. I am proud to say am the son of a veteran and I will always recognize your sacrifices. #VeteransDay — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 11, 2018