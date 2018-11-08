Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
by 43m ago

You know what? You can’t be everybody’s cup of tea. But still. When people go on social media just to spread their hate, it hurts. And when they do it to country artists, every once in a while those country artists respond.

Like when Jake Owen told Russ to go be happy. And when Kelsea Ballerini told Kitty that skinny isn’t always the goal.

Some of the artists turned to a little more self-deprecating humor last weekend. Kacey Musgraves admitted that she never got her Sky Mall order, Maren Morris wondered why she is so unlovable, Ryan Hurd opined that marathons are best when you aren’t in them, and Morgan Evans made a dad joke.

But things turned serious when Veterans Day came around. Darius Rucker said he was constantly humbled by stories from veterans, Toby Keith raised a glass to his dad, Brothers Osborne celebrated by telling veterans they are total badasses, Blake Shelton said he was proud to be the son of a veteran, Tim McGraw thanked the ones who sacrified, Chris Janson shared that he celebrates the military ever day, and Brad Paisley said thank you to those who keep us safe. And Midland had a shout out for first responders, because the wildfires in California hit so close to home for them.

Lastly, Ashton Kutcher started spreading some excellent rumors about Lee Brice and Garth Brooks. Fingers crossed that there’s some truth to it.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.