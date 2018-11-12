CMA Awards: Adds Presenters Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown and More

An all-star cast of celebrity presenters has been assembled for Wednesday’s (Nov. 14) 52nd annual CMA Awards.

Presenting various categories and performances are Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Carly Pearce, Lionel Richie, Rita Wilson and Trisha Yearwood. Additional presenters include radio host Bobby Bones, Dancing with the Stars’ Sharna Burgess, actress Olivia Culpo, Mackenzie Foy from Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, actor Noah Schnapp and Dennis Quaid.

LANCO, a vocal group of the year nominee, will host the pre-telecast ceremony, during which the musician of the year and the 2019 broadcast winners will be honored.

Performances by Lauren Alaina, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs and a Chris Stapleton collaboration with Maren Morris and Mavis Staples have been added to country’s biggest night. Lindsay Ell, Vince Gill, Sierra Hull, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, David Lee Murphy, Jon Pardi, Carson Peters, Marty Stuart and Cole Swindell will make special appearances, as well.

Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the 2019 CMA Awards live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.