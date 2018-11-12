Dan + Shay Go for the Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake Factor

Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney already feel like winners heading into Wednesday’s (Nov. 14) 52nd annual CMA Awards.
Not only do they have four nominations including song and single of the year for “Tequila,” a song they say changed their lives this year, but they also score their performance debut on country’s biggest night. To them, that’s a win in itself.
“That’s surreal to us,” Myers said backstage after their rehearsal. “A few years ago, we were trying to buy tickets to come into the CMA Awards just as fans. For us to be nominated a few times is really cool. We’re obviously all competitive, but win or lose, it’s been an amazing year for us.”