Dan + Shay Go for the Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake Factor

Myers says the top performance moment to beat is Chris Stapleton’s performance debut with Justin Timberlake from 2015.

“We’re still such fans of country music, and we have front row seats for some of our favorite performances in the world,” Myers says. “I remember a few years ago when Stapleton performed with Justin Timberlake. Everybody probably talks about that because it was so epic, but we have some of the best seats in the entire world. We came as fans a few years ago and we’re still here as fans. We just get to go up and do our own performance, which is really cool as well.”

“To be there with a bunch of your friends and being accepted into that country music family is a pretty incredible feeling,” Mooney says.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley host the 52nd annual CMA Awards live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.