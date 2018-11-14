Music

See Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and More Stars Experience Their First CMA Awards

CMT Hot 20 Countdown Takes Us Back to Their Beginnings
by 21m ago

Tonight is the night: the 52nd Annual CMA Awards are here and what better way to celebrate than to head back in time see where it all began from some of our favorites and nominees this year.

CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown put together this incredible blast from the past to remember the night the stars first stepped foot on that iconic red carpet, a moment that forever changed their lives and careers.

