It’s a victorious shootout for Pistol Annies as the female trio’s Interstate Gospel collection blazes into the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s country albums chart. It also debuts at a respectable No. 15 on the Billboard 200 all-genres rankings.

The Annies’ first album, Hell on Heels, bowed at No. 1 in 2011, and their second, Annie Up, peaked at No. 2 in 2013.



Meanwhile, on the country airplay chart, Luke Combs ’ “She Got the Best of Me” is spending its fourth consecutive week at the top. And Combs has a new single on the way.

There are two new albums — Rosanne Cash’s She Remembers Everything (coming aboard at No. 16) and Adam Calhoun’s The Throne (No. 21) — and two returnees — Elvis Presley’s The Classic Christmas Album (back at No. 34) and Chris Young’s Losing Sleep (No. 47).

Making their first appearance on the singles airplay chart are Justin Moore’s “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” (No. 53), Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” (No. 58) and Brothers Osborne’s “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” (No. 60). Walker Hayes’ “90’s Country” returns at No. 59.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Combs’ This One’s for You, the eponymous Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller and the self-titled Kane Brown.

Trailing directly behind “She Got the Best of Me” in the Top 5 songs grouping are Young’s “Hangin’ On,” Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot,” Maren Morris’ “Rich” and Brown’s “Lose It.”

Look and listen for lots of new music on the CMA Awards show tomorrow night (Nov. 14).