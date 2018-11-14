A Song for Carrie Underwood’s Son

How Relatable Is The 40-Year-Old "I'm Already Taken" ?

When Carrie Underwood revealed that her son Isaiah, 3, isn’t really ready to share her when the new baby arrives, I totally understood.

In a new interview for PEOPLE Now with her CMA Award co-host Brad Paisley, Underwood said that her little boy made his intentions very clear. “He told me recently that when the new baby comes that Daddy could have that baby and then he could be mine,” Underwood said.

And he certainly wouldn’t be the first little boy to love his mother like that. In 1978, Steve Wariner kicked off his country career with a song about that very same kind of love. It’s called “I’m Already Taken,” and I think Underwood and Isaiah could relate the whole song, but especially to that third verse.



"He loves me. He looks at me and talks to me and interacts with me like nobody else on this planet. He'll stare at me and I'm like, 'What are you looking at?' And he's like, 'I just love you,'" she shared of their special mother-son bond. "What kid does that?" Underwood and Paisley will take the stage at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday night (Nov. 14) for the 52nd Annual CMA Awards.




