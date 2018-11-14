CMA Awards: Five Moments We’re Looking Forward to Most

via GIPHY

Last month, I came thisclose to frostbitten fingers and toes waiting for Garth Brooks to take the chilly stage at his Notre Dame concert. (Did I mention it was literally freezing that night?) So to say I’m looking forward to watching him perform during tonight’s CMA Awards is an immense understatement. I will be indoors, he will be indoors, and everything will be right with the world. And there’s no predicting what song he’ll sing — I’m always ready for Brooks to reach way back in his discography and pull out a deep cut he hasn’t played in years — but tonight he’s chosen a new song. Earlier in the week, Brooks shared that he’d be doing one for his wife, Trisha Yearwood. “In a moment in the show, it’s going to come down to just a guy and his guitar,” he said. And how new is this new song? Even Yearwood hasn’t heard it yet. “There’ll be a camera on her, there’ll be a camera on me, and there are bets out on the farm to see which one of us is going to start crying first. It’s the CMAs, so you’re always kind of scared, but it’s a good kind of scared. At the same time, you hope the love of your life hears a song the way you heard it the first time. And if I do my job, then hopefully that will happen.” Brooks’ performance will be one of the most stripped-down of the night, and to me, those are always the ones that stand out because of their quiet simplicity. And to be honest, I just always fall in love with love songs. (AB)