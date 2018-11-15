CMA Awards Red Carpet: The Best Dressed Men

The women of country weren’t the only ones who stepped out in high style for the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. Looking dapper and classy was the theme of the night for country’s best men, and they did not disappoint. From classic black suits and ties to lively textures and colors (hello, velvet) the men of country music took it to the next level. Here are a few of our favorite moments, in no particular order.
Thomas RhettJohn Shearer/WireImage
Luke BryanJason Kempin/Getty Images
Dierks BentleyTerry Wyatt/FilmMagic
Dan + ShayTerry Wyatt/Getty Images
Devin DawsonTerry Wyatt/FilmMagic
Mike FisherTerry Wyatt/FilmMagic
MidlandJason Kempin/Getty Images
Lionel RichieTerry Wyatt/FilmMagic
Scotty McCreeryJohn Shearer/WireImage
Brothers OsborneJohn Shearer/WireImage
Mason RamseyJohn Shearer/WireImage
LANCOJason Kempin/Getty Images
Michael RayJohn Shearer/WireImage
Cole SwindellJohn Shearer/WireImage
Ryan HurdJohn Shearer/WireImage
Morgan EvansJason Kempin/Getty Images
