CMA Awards Red Carpet: The Best Dressed Men

Because Everyone's Crazy 'Bout A Sharp-Dressed Man
The women of country weren’t the only ones who stepped out in high style for the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. Looking dapper and classy was the theme of the night for country’s best men, and they did not disappoint. From classic black suits and ties to lively textures and colors (hello, velvet) the men of country music took it to the next level. Here are a few of our favorite moments, in no particular order.

  1. Thomas Rhett

    John Shearer/WireImage

  2. Luke Bryan

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  3. Dierks Bentley

    Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

  4. Dan + Shay

    Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

  5. Devin Dawson

    Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

  6. Mike Fisher

    Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

  7. Midland

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  8. Lionel Richie

    Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

  9. Scotty McCreery

    John Shearer/WireImage

  10. Brothers Osborne

    John Shearer/WireImage

  11. Mason Ramsey

    John Shearer/WireImage

  12. LANCO

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  13. Michael Ray

    John Shearer/WireImage

  14. Cole Swindell

    John Shearer/WireImage

  15. Ryan Hurd

    John Shearer/WireImage

  16. Morgan Evans

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

