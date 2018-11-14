John Legend, Luke Combs Among Those Honoring Steve Cropper at BMI Country Awards

Jesse Frasure and “In Case You Didn’t Know" Named Songwriter and Song of the Year

So buoyant were the words of praise directed toward Steve Cropper at the BMI awards show Tuesday evening (Nov. 13) that he may still be walking on air.

The fabled guitarist, songwriter and producer was the bright center of attention during a two-hour spectacular that also saw Jesse Frasure, “In Case You Didn’t Know” and Warner-Tamerlane Music declared BMI’s songwriter, song and publisher of the year, respectively.

The event was held, as usual, in the lavishly decorated sixth-floor parking garage at BMI’s Nashville headquarters. Even filled with revelers from wall to wall, the party space will still a bit chilly, owing to the subfreezing temperature outside.

Cropper was celebrated as BMI’s latest Icon, which is the performance rights organization’s highest honor. Previous Icons who sat in the audience cheering Cropper on included Bill Anderson, Bobby Braddock, Mac Davis, Bob DiPiero and John Oates.

John Shearer/Getty Images for BMI

Cropper’s guitar work helped turn such songs as “Soul Man” and “Hold On! I’m Comin’” into classics. And he co-wrote the immortal “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay.” Cropper first came to fame as lead guitarist for Booker T. & the MGs, a recording act that also served as the house band for Stax Records in Memphis. That band’s first and biggest hit was “Green Onions” in 1962. Besides its pop music eminence, it was No. 1 on the R&B charts for four weeks.

There were country stars aplenty on hand for the festivities, as well as a scattering of other entertainment figures. Among the glitterati were actors Dennis Quaid and Rita Wilson, TV reporter and commentator Chris Wallace, Olympian figure skater Scott Hamilton, Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, the group Midland, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, Charles Kelley, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Janson, Russell Dickerson, Florida Georgia Line and Cole Swindell.

John Shearer/Getty Images for BMI

John Shearer/Getty Images for BMI

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Most of the evening was given over to recognizing the writers and publishers of BMI’s 50 most-performed songs of the past year (See the list below.).

Instead of toasting Cropper during a single segment, the adulations came throughout the program, beginning with Mike Farris and Lucie Silvas’ stage-shaking romp through “Soul Man” and “Hold On” (with Kenny Greenberg on guitar).

John Shearer/Getty Images for BMI

There followed a series of video congratulations to Cropper from Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Charlie Daniels, Garth Brooks, Paul Shaffer (who said Cropper taught John Belushi how to sing “Soul Man”), Ringo Starr, Dan Akroyd (who declared, “There’d be no Blues Brothers [movie, in which he co-starred with Belushi] without Steve Cropper”) and Marty Stuart.

Singer Maggie Rose gave another lyrical nod to Cropper, telling the audience “There’s a strong chance that I was conceived during this song.” Then she blazed through “In the Midnight Hour.”

John Shearer/Getty Images for BMI

Next came another round of video thumbs-up to Cropper. Country singer T. G. Sheppard, who was a record promoter for Stax before emerging as a country star, marveled at Cropper’s musical impact. Deanie Parker, who did everything at Stax Records from answering phones to handling publicity, said that the harmonious working together of white and black musicians at Stax during the Civil Rights struggles, was “one of the best examples of what America could be.”

Shunning his usual grunge look, a spiffed-up Luke Combs tipped his hat to Cropper with a version of “Knock on Wood” that had him working the stage like an evangelist. It earned him a standing ovation.

John Shearer/Getty Images for BMI

Dubbing Cropper “an active force for over five decades and still counting,” BMI’s president and CEO, Mike O’Neill, recalled that he first met Cropper 24 years ago at a BMI event in New Orleans that also featured the great Chuck Berry. When he approached Berry and complimented him on his guitar playing, O’Neill said, Berry replied, “I’m a good guitar player, but that guy [gesturing toward Cropper], he’s great.”

O’Neill also pointed out that four of Cropper’s guitars are on display at the Smithsonian in Washington and that “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” has been performed over 11 million times, which equals a radio station playing it around the clock every day, without commercial interruptions, for 65 years.

With that, O’Neill brought John Legend to the stage to sing the song in question. The crowd stood and applauded as the ever-smooth Legend brought the classic to the end.

John Shearer/Getty Images for BMI

Cropper accepted his Icon trophy with grace and good humor. He came to the stage to the tune of “Green Onions,” which he co-wrote. Alluding to that tune’s strange history, he said, “I never thought I’d be co-writer of a song that would be a commercial for adult diapers. . . . I’m not going to name the brand [Depends] because I’m still waiting for my shipment.”

After thanking his friends and supporters, he exited by saying, “Good night, Otis, wherever you are.” Otis Redding was his co-writer on “Dock,” as well as the one who first scored a hit with it. In 1968, it was No. 1 on the pop charts for four weeks.

The crowd, which had to be reminded again and again to be quiet during the awards presentations, had thinned out considerably when Frasure accepted his songwriter of the year trophy. So many of them missed seeing the video Jay-Z sent to congratulate Frasure. He and Frasure, along with Thomas Rhett, participated in a public phone conversation last year in which they discussed how music transcends differences.

After the presentations ended, guests flowed downstairs to BMI’s reception hall for drinks, coffee and desserts that would put the most succulent of Willie Wonka’s creations to shame.

