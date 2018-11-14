What They Said: The CMA Awards Acceptance Speeches

Everyone agrees that country music all starts with the song. And on Wednesday’s (Nov. 14) 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, the song was celebrated all night long.

First up was the CMA Award for song of the year, and Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson won the first trophy of the night for Stapleton’s “Broken Halos.”

“I didn’t expect this one. Man, thank you. So many great songs in that category. And I wrote this one with one of my dear friends and heroes, Mr. Mike Anderson,” Stapleton said. Anderson thanked his wife, his family and his lucky stars for letting him live in Nashville where he said that all the cool stuff happens.

The next award went to Luke Combs for new artist of the year. “Whoa,” he said before beginning his long list of thanks to all the usual suspects. Then he cast a bigger net, thanking everyone in the room at the Bridgestone Arena. “Thanks to everybody who believed in me, thanks to everybody in this room who inspired me,” he said. “God, I love country music, man.”

Next up was the award for single of the year, which went to Stapleton, again for “Broken Halos.”

“Lord have mercy,” he said. “First of all, I want to say there’s so many great songs in this category and they all should’ve won. We wrote this song about people who have gone on long before their time, and I’m thinking about the people in California right now, I’m accepting this award and dedicating this to them.”

The vocal group of the year CMA Award went to Old Dominion. The band of five came up on stage, and frontman Matt Ramsey held onto the crystal trophy, saying, “This is beautiful, first of all. We have so many reasons to be grateful. Our families grind away when we’re gone, our management company treats us like a family, our label respects what we do, our moms and dads are here, we have songwriters who write with us, we have people who inspire the songs. We love you more than you’ll ever know.” At the end, Ramsey held the award high and said, “We’ll try and live up to this.”

The winner for the CMA’s album of the year was Kacey Musgraves for Golden Hour. It was her first win in the category. “This is really, really, really crazy timing, because I just realized this morning, it sounds like a lie,” she said, “ten years ago today I moved to Nashville.” She thanked her co-producers, management, label, band and crew, and she said the album was inspired by everyone in the beautiful universe.