All-Star Performances from the 2018 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett and More Ignite Country's Biggest Night
Check out scenes from the 52nd annual CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted the 2018 ceremony live from Nashville on Wednesday (Nov. 14).

  • Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Mason Ramsey open the show.

  • Luke Bryan performs “What Makes You Country” with Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Lindsay Ell and Jon Pardi.

  • Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert perform “Drowns the Whiskey.”

  • Thomas Rhett performs “Life Changes.”

  • Dan + Shay performs “Tequila”

  • Carrie Underwood performs “Love Wins”

  • Brett Young performs “Mercy”

  • Ricky Skaggs performs with Brad Paisley, Marty Stuart, Sierra Hull, Keith Urban, John Osborne and Carson Peters.

