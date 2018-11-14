All-Star Performances from the 2018 CMA Awards

Check out scenes from the 52nd annual CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted the 2018 ceremony live from Nashville on Wednesday (Nov. 14).
Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Mason Ramsey open the show.Erika Goldring/WireImage
Luke Bryan performs “What Makes You Country” with Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Lindsay Ell and Jon Pardi.Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert perform “Drowns the Whiskey.”[image src="wp-attachment://1800957" title="The 52nd Annual CMA Awards - Show"]
Thomas Rhett performs “Life Changes.”Michael Loccisano/Getty ImagesMichael Loccisano/Getty Images
Dan + Shay performs “Tequila”Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood performs “Love Wins”John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association
Brett Young performs “Mercy”Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Ricky Skaggs performs with Brad Paisley, Marty Stuart, Sierra Hull, Keith Urban, John Osborne and Carson Peters.Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
