If you caught Brothers Osborne’s acceptance speech for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards, then you remember the very sweet moment where John Osborne gave a shoutout to his fellow nominees Dan + Shay, whom he was “sure” would be taking home the trophy that night.

Yeah, that wasn’t a polite show of humility, that was the honest truth from the always genuine and candid Osborne and his brother TJ, who both opened up backstage about the shock they felt when they heard their names called for the third year in a row.

“The duo category can go any which way,” John told reporters backstage in the CMA press room. “I mean, you look at us comparatively speaking, we’re somewhere in the middle in terms of the numbers and I don’t know why we’re holding these up here. It’s super rad and I’m definitely going to put this on my mantle. But you look at Dan and Shay—I just love to see good people win and succeed and people that work really hard for what they do and are kind to be along the way and are immensely talented.”

Dan + Shay have enjoyed an incredible year that boasted the monumental CMA-nominated hit “Tequila” as well revealing a headlining tour of their own. At the same time, the Brothers released their critically-acclaimed sophomore album Port Saint Joe and also have a headlining tour coming next year.

Still, John is processing all of it.

“I think one of the most amazing pieces of advice I’ve ever been given was to work hard and be nice to people,” he said. “And I think that’s why we have these. We work really hard and we try to be respectful to everyone around us. Dan and Shay are the same way and they have HUGE songs out on the radio, too. They’re actually a step above us, and we just love those guys. They’re very sweet and very supportive.”

TJ echoed his brother’s sentiments.

“I leaned over to John before they read off the nominees and I said [to John], ‘Hey do you have anything to say? Because I don’t.’ I just genuinely didn’t think we would win this year. John said, ‘I don’t know, but I have a congratulations tweet to Dan and Shay on standby.’ I genuinely thought we’d be sending that tonight.

Regardless we love those guys so much and are just happy to be in a category with such talent.”

“One of the things I love about the country music genre is that it’s a family, and we’re all really really close,” John revealed. “We’re all a bunch of misfits thrown together. We’re all a little different, but we love one another and respect one another.

I’m just honored for the both of us to be part of this awesome family.”

And having both duos nominated and performing certainly was a win-win for everyone there and those watching from home.