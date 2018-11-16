Mike Fisher Thanks Carrie Underwood for Remaining Humble

How She Never Craves Fame, and Is Still a Small Town Girl

The CMA Award wasn’t the only honor Carrie Underwood received this week.

Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher posted a couple Instagram pictures of her from her Oklahoma Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and shared his thoughts on the event and on his wife.

“Congrats @carrieunderwood on the Oklahoma hall of fame induction! God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you’ve never taken for granted. You’ve remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit,” Fisher wrote.

“Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even thou you’re one of the biggest stars! Love you lots,” he said, adding a quote from the new testament of the bible. “Ephesians 3:20 Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think.”

The formal induction ceremony was held on Thursday night (Nov. 15) at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center in Oklahoma. Underwood’s fellow inductees included Paul Allen, Mo Anderson, Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, David Rainbolt, Jon R. Stuart, and Charlie Christian, who was inducted posthumously. The inductees will be recognized throughout the state, and on granite monuments in the Heritage Plaza at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.