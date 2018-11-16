Ricky Skaggs’ Recent Surgery Couldn’t Stop His CMA Performance

The Country Music Hall of Famer Dishes to CMT Hot 20 Countdown Backstage at the Awards

Surgeon’s warning or not–Ricky Skaggs was going to play that mandolin on the 52nd Annual CMA Awards this week (Nov. 14.)

Despite just having arm surgery for a torn bicep tendon three months ago, Skaggs wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to jam with Keith Urban, John Osborne, Brad Paisley, Marty Stuart, and Sierra Hull.

Erika Goldring/WireImage

After all, the moment was a salute to his recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

CMT’s Katie Cook caught up with the new Hall of Famer backstage after the show Wednesday night, where he also admitted that he’s still not quite used to his new title.



"I've waited a long time. I didn't know if I was gonna have one foot in the grave or not!" he joked. "But I'm healthy and at 64, I can enjoy it for a long time." And let the moment soak in because it's beyond his wildest dreams. "None of us ever come to Nashville, I don't think, at least I didn't, with a dream of being in the Hall of Fame someday. You never think about that," he added. Catch more backstage interviews from the 52nd Annual CMA Awards this weekend on CMT's Hot 20 Countdown, airing Saturdays and Sundays at 9 AM ET/8 AM CT on CMT.




