Ricky Skaggs’ Recent Surgery Couldn’t Stop His CMA Performance

Surgeon’s warning or not–Ricky Skaggs was going to play that mandolin on the 52nd Annual CMA Awards this week (Nov. 14.)
Despite just having arm surgery for a torn bicep tendon three months ago, Skaggs wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to jam with Keith Urban, John Osborne, Brad Paisley, Marty Stuart, and Sierra Hull.
Erika Goldring/WireImage
After all, the moment was a salute to his recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
CMT’s Katie Cook caught up with the new Hall of Famer backstage after the show Wednesday night, where he also admitted that he’s still not quite used to his new title.