Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

It’s probably safe to say that all of us — the country stars and the country fans — spent last weekend still coming down off that glorious CMA Awards high. Like how Maren Morris spent her thoroughly unglamorous morning after. And how Midland had a superfan moment with Garth Brooks. And how the Pistol Annies shared the credit for all their awards-show glam. And how Carrie Underwood made a collage of her 11 CMA looks.

But then there were other moments that had nothing to do with anything. Like how Tim McGraw was hoping his pal Lance Miller would write a song after kissing all the fish. Morgan Evans helped a couple take their love to a “Day Drunk” level. Kacey Musgraves stayed awkward at the airport. Chris Young had a Christmas light fail. Jake Owen (and his dogs) were finally feeling at home in Kingston Springs. Tyler Hubbard had his picture taken with his family and hundreds of gold records on the wall. And Florida Georgia Line skated through a charity event.

Then, after word spread about Roy Clark’s death, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs and Blake Shelton shared their memories of the influence Clark had on them.

airport employee: “enjoy your flight” don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it me: “you too” — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 18, 2018

My first CMA memory is sitting on my living room floor watching Roy Clark tear it up. Sending my love and respect to him and his family for all he did. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) November 15, 2018

Roy Clark shaped my path. My Papaw introduced me to his music as a toddler. Every Saturday we’d watch Hee Haw. My first guitar book was a Roy Clark guitar method. I practiced his style, then practiced making his facial expressions. He was a hero. And so many have the same story. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 15, 2018

Right before this moment I was standing by Roy in the dark. I put my arm around him & told him I loved him. We both teared up. Then the lights came on & we delivered that iconic Hee Haw opening line at the CMA 50th. We will miss you so much Roy. pic.twitter.com/zKMOdMehcg — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 15, 2018

My story is not unique. How many guitar players started with a Roy Clark guitar method book? How many guitars were sold to people wanting to play because of him? How many lives were made better because of his wit and joy? I’m one of so many. pic.twitter.com/jxE20oEW0S — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 15, 2018

When the Nashville floods wiped out most of my guitars, Roy heard about it & showed up at a show and gave me one of his. This is who this man was. Constantly giving. I owe him so much. Go say hi to my Papaw for me Roy. You left the world a much better place. #royclark pic.twitter.com/Aus1110BsU — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 15, 2018

Roy Clark was an amazing musician and entertainer. He made pickin’ look fun to all of us young kids. I loved Roy Clark and he loved me. I’ll really miss him but he will not miss me where he’s at. There’s no missing in Heaven.

– Ricky Skaggs pic.twitter.com/ao4Rz481w3 — Ricky Skaggs (@RickySkaggs) November 15, 2018

Very sad to hear about the passing of a fellow Okie and country music artist Roy Clark. Roy was one of the first country artist I ever saw on TV. Prayers for his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2018