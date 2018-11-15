Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
by

It’s probably safe to say that all of us — the country stars and the country fans — spent last weekend still coming down off that glorious CMA Awards high. Like how Maren Morris spent her thoroughly unglamorous morning after. And how Midland had a superfan moment with Garth Brooks. And how the Pistol Annies shared the credit for all their awards-show glam. And how Carrie Underwood made a collage of her 11 CMA looks.

But then there were other moments that had nothing to do with anything. Like how Tim McGraw was hoping his pal Lance Miller would write a song after kissing all the fish. Morgan Evans helped a couple take their love to a “Day Drunk” level. Kacey Musgraves stayed awkward at the airport. Chris Young had a Christmas light fail. Jake Owen (and his dogs) were finally feeling at home in Kingston Springs. Tyler Hubbard had his picture taken with his family and hundreds of gold records on the wall. And Florida Georgia Line skated through a charity event.

Then, after word spread about Roy Clark’s death, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs and Blake Shelton shared their memories of the influence Clark had on them.

We love you @garthbrooks

Sunday at home.. finally.

