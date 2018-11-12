Keith Urban: How California Fires Hit Close to Home

It’s been more than 40 years since Keith Urban’s house burned down.

But when he watches news coverage of the two devastating and destructive wildfires still burning in California, he can’t help but remember exactly what it felt like the day that he and his family lost their Australian home to a fire.

“When I was 10, our house burned down. So I know that feeling of losing your house. We completely lost everything. Luckily, we were all okay. My brother and I were at school at the time, my parents were working,” Urban told Extra during a recent interview. “When you are walking through the house and it’s charred, black as black everywhere you look, and there’s water dripping, and the firemen have left, I remember thinking, ’I was just in here getting ready for school.’ It gives me chills.”

But it’s the aftermath of that 1977 fire that keeps Urban feeling hopeful for the victims in California. “What I remember is the community coming together in such an incredible way, with clothing and food and shelter. Unbelievable. You are seeing that out in California right now,” he said, “and it’s really amazing.”

Other country stars and musicians have been sharing pictures and prayers for the victims in California. As Brad Paisley put it, he has so many friends in the path of these monster fires. “Though broken, my heart is with these families and friends in Thousand Oaks today,” he wrote in one of several posts about the damaging fires.

So many friends in the path of these monster fires.

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation. #californiastrong https://t.co/un7Hl09hBC — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 12, 2018

Brandy Clark

Yesterday we were able to pick through was left of that little piece of Heaven…..and there wasn’t much more than ash. BUT…this coffee cup somehow survived and I take it as a sign that this place will rise from the ashes and be beautiful again. pic.twitter.com/qQMD4PtQsq — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) November 14, 2018

Billy Ray Cyrus

Cody Johnson

As many of y’all know, California is currently suffering from devastating wildfires that stole thousands of homes from folks that live there. By donating to @RedCross you can help make their Thanksgiving just a little bit better, more info here: https://t.co/Y5Q1oItt5R pic.twitter.com/Jcv63Yi4Dn — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) November 19, 2018

Old Dominion