Thomas Rhett Prepares for a “Very Hot Summer”

Star Will Hit the Road Next Year With his Best Buds and His Dad

Well, here’s a cure for your cold-weather blues: Thomas Rhett has announced a massive tour in 2019 and it’s looking to be his hottest yet.

Billed the Very Hot Summer Tour, Rhett revealed that he’ll hit the road with his buddies Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson, and that’s not all. He’s also bringing his dad, Rhett Akins along, which is bound to create some pretty incredible moments of nostalgia and memories for new and old fans alike.

A first-class entertainer and showman (hello, CMAs), Rhett knows how to up the ante just when you think he couldn’t get any bigger or better. So what does he have up his sleeve for next year? He’s still figuring that out.

“I’m glad we have the winter to plan and come up with some crazy stuff for next year because I can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than out on the road with my fans,” he said in a statement. “And, I get to bring my dad and two of my favorite artists in country music along for the ride.”

Pre-sale for the Very Hot Summer Tour begins Nov. 30, at 10 AM local time on Rhett’s website, thomasrhett.com. Fans can also purchase tickets for additional select cities beginning Friday, Jan. 25 as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.megaticket.com, and additional dates will continue to roll out over the coming weeks.

The tour kicks off May 17 in Spokane, Washington and wraps Oct. 12 in Nashville.

Dates for the 2019 Very Hot Summer Tour

5/17 Spokane, WA**

5/18 Tacoma, WA**

5/25 Orange Beach, AL

5/26 Orange Beach, AL

6/13 Virginia Beach, VA

6/14 Charlotte, NC

6/15 Bristow, VA

6/20 Detroit, MI

6/21 Indianapolis, IN

6/28 Dallas, TX

6/29 Houston, TX

7/11 Toronto, ON

7/12 Pittsburgh, PA

7/19 Darien Center, NY

7/20 Hershey, PA

8/1 Philadelphia, PA

8/2 Boston, MA

8/3 Holmdel, NJ

8/8 Raleigh, NC

8/9 Cincinnati, OH

8/10 Atlanta, GA

8/15 Rogers, AR

8/16 Southaven, MS

8/17 Birmingham, AL

9/5 Sioux Falls, SD

9/6 Des Moines, IA

9/7 St. Paul, MN

9/12 Kansas City, MO

9/13 St. Louis, MO

9/14 Chicago, IL

9/19 Bridgeport, CT

9/20 New York, NY

9/21 Albany, NY

10/3 Greenville, SC

10/4 Jacksonville, TN

10/5 Orlando, FL

10/10 Knoxville, TN

10/11 Louisville, KY

10/12 Nashville, TN

**Shows without Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins