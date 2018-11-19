Kip Moore Sees Dreams Realized

A crew of guys in the mezzanine at Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium on Saturday (Nov. 17) had waited long enough for one of the greatest live acts to come out of country music in the last decade to take the stage.

In the moments before Kip Moore’s final show of his After the Sunburn tour, they were buzzed and ready to sing along to his every word. As the house lights dimmed and the Rolling Stones’ “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” played, one of them leaned in with a big smile and proclaimed, “You’re about to see the best show of your life.”

Moore did not disappoint. For two hours, he satisfied the sold-out crowd’s primal needs for fellowship, great times and even greater music as he ripped through selections from his first three albums, Up All Night, Wild Ones and Slowheart. At times, the audience sang louder than the band onstage; a dream realized that has motivated Moore ever since he moved to Nashville in 2004 to write songs.



"The Bull" sent the room into a fever pitch, and Moore got everyone as close to the genesis of "Running for You," "That Was Us," "Crazy One More Time," "Magic" and "Dirt Road" in an intimate solo acoustic set. Other selections included, "More Girls Like You," "Last Shot," "Plead the Fifth" and "Backseat," the latter of which made him blush over performing its sultry lyrics in front of his mother who was watching from the audience. The encore had openers Jillian Jacqueline and Jordan Davis join Moore for the Band's "The Weight," and he closed solo and acoustic with "Tennessee Boy" and "Guitar Man." Moore will support his latest EP, Room to Spare: the Acoustic Sessions, with an acoustic run with Jacqueline and Charlie Worsham starting Nov. 29 in Milwaukee, Wis.




