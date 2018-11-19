Kip Moore Sees Dreams Realized

A crew of guys in the mezzanine at Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium on Saturday (Nov. 17) had waited long enough for one of the greatest live acts to come out of country music in the last decade to take the stage.
In the moments before Kip Moore’s final show of his After the Sunburn tour, they were buzzed and ready to sing along to his every word. As the house lights dimmed and the Rolling Stones’ “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” played, one of them leaned in with a big smile and proclaimed, “You’re about to see the best show of your life.”
Moore did not disappoint. For two hours, he satisfied the sold-out crowd’s primal needs for fellowship, great times and even greater music as he ripped through selections from his first three albums, Up All Night, Wild Ones and Slowheart. At times, the audience sang louder than the band onstage; a dream realized that has motivated Moore ever since he moved to Nashville in 2004 to write songs.