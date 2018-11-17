How Brett Young’s CMT on Tour Lineup Was Meant to Be

And just like that, the CMT Here Tonight Tour is officially underway!

Headliner Brett Young kicked off the tour over the weekend in Royal Oak, Michigan with Tyler Rich and Rachel Wammack. For Young, having Rich, a fellow Californian, out on the tour was nothing short of cosmic and meant to be.

“What’s so funny is Tyler and I didn’t realize that we had met back in California,” Young told CMT.com.

“He had come through one of my shows in L.A. and we exchanged phone numbers and, like you do, you never followed up on it. And then fast forward to years later, in Nashville and we’re hanging out at a bar in Midtown and we don’t realize we’re reconnecting and we get each other’s phone numbers and I’m putting his phone number in my phone and I’m like, ‘Tyler, I already have you in here.’ We had to go back and figure out where we met, but he’s another Cali boy and he’s another labelmate of mine and I love the stuff he’s putting out right now. I think he’s got a bright future and I was super excited that he was able to come on this.”

Although he’d not yet officially met Wammack, he knew she, too, was meant to be on the tour when she got one big seal of approval.

“She’s working with Dann Huff who’s my producer,” Young revealed. “Months ago, he had played some stuff and said he was really excited about this girl that I’m working with and so the fact that she was an option to come out on this run as well was a no-brainer for me. Dann Huff is somebody I look up to very much and so if Dann’s excited, I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a great combo, and I’m really excited to have them out with us.”

The tour is on a break this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, but tickets are still available for the next weekend of shows in North and South Carolina, and Florida.

Upcoming Here Tonight stops:

Nov. 29: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 30: Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

Dec. 1: North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

Dec. 2: Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Dec. 6: Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

Dec. 9: New York, NY – Playstation Theatre

Dec. 14: Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

Dec. 16: Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland