The Country Star and His Leading Lady Shine Brighter Than A Christmas Tree

Blake Shelton Is Comedy Gold in Gwen Stefani’s New Christmas Video

Well, now it definitely feels like Christmas thanks to this brand new music video from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Stefani’s boppy holiday tune “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” gets the bonafide winter wonderland of yesteryear video treatment, with the Grammy-winning superstar and her superstar country beau perfectly playing the part of a classic, vintage couple.

From picking out the Christmas tree to dancing to the cutest little bandstand orchestra ever, the two let their chemistry take center stage, along with Shelton’s incredible comedic timing.

Seriously, is he ever going to venture to the silver screen? Hollywood would be so lucky.



The deluxe edition of Stefani's "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" album is available.




