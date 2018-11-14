Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, right? So it makes sense that the end of the year for the artists might include a couple little beginnings.

Jake Owen announced that his girlfriend Erica Hartlein was pregnant. Their baby is due in the spring of 2019. That will make his daughter Pearl, 6, a big sister. (Owen’s ex-wife Lacey is also pregnant, so Pearl will be getting two little siblings right around the same time.) Margo Price also had some baby news to share. And Jana Kramer and Lee Brice were also posting about their upcoming deliveries. Or not. We still aren’t sure if Brice was truly announcing his fourth child, or just starting to spread some rumors.

One of Luke Bryan’s babies — his chocolate Labrador Choc — did not share Bryan’s enthusiasm for hunting season. Jason Aldean showed off his man cave set up for college football. Tim McGraw wrapped his front yard in Christmas lights and it looks like a gift. Garth Brooks shared a football flashback. And Keith Urban admitted that he failed music in middle school.