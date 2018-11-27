Music Luke Combs and Jimmie Allen Back with Top Album and Song More Christmas Collections Return to the Top 50 by Edward Morris 2h ago Like last week, this week’s albums listing is conspicuous for its Christmas additions. Otherwise, the activity is pretty subdued. Luke Combs’ This One’s for You is back as Billboard’s No. 1 country album, while Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” has settled in for its second consecutive week as the most-played country song. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> The only two new albums are Kip Moore’s Room to Spare: The Acoustic Sessions, debuting at No. 20, and Garth Brooks’ The Anthology, Part III: Live, arriving at No. 40. Returning holiday titles include Reba’s My Kind of Christmas (No. 23), Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Christmas Together (No. 29) and Blake Shelton’s Cheers, It’s Christmas (No. 39) (Note that three of the four artists here are from Oklahoma, although we do not mean to suggest any Chamber of Commerce conspiracy.). Also back in action are Elvis Presley’s Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits (No. 34) and Carrie Underwood’s Greatest Hits: Decade #1 (No. 49). We count two new songs — Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You” (No. 59) and Carly Pearce’s “Closer to You” (No. 60). The No. 2 through No. 5 albums are Kane Brown’s Experiment (last week’s No. 1), the self-titled Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller and Kane Brown. Marching in directly behind “Best Shot” are Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me,” Brown’s “Lose It,” Maren Morris’ “Rich” and Chris Young’s “Hangin’ On.” Now get out there and deck a few halls! Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.