Music

Luke Combs and Jimmie Allen Back with Top Album and Song

More Christmas Collections Return to the Top 50
by 2h ago

Like last week, this week’s albums listing is conspicuous for its Christmas additions. Otherwise, the activity is pretty subdued.

Luke CombsThis One’s for You is back as Billboard’s No. 1 country album, while Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” has settled in for its second consecutive week as the most-played country song.

