Luke Combs and Jimmie Allen Back with Top Album and Song

Returning holiday titles include Reba’s My Kind of Christmas (No. 23), Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Christmas Together (No. 29) and Blake Shelton’s Cheers, It’s Christmas (No. 39) (Note that three of the four artists here are from Oklahoma, although we do not mean to suggest any Chamber of Commerce conspiracy.).

Also back in action are Elvis Presley’s Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits (No. 34) and Carrie Underwood’s Greatest Hits: Decade #1 (No. 49).

We count two new songs — Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You” (No. 59) and Carly Pearce’s “Closer to You” (No. 60).

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums are Kane Brown’s Experiment (last week’s No. 1), the self-titled Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller and Kane Brown.

Marching in directly behind “Best Shot” are Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me,” Brown’s “Lose It,” Maren Morris’ “Rich” and Chris Young’s “Hangin’ On.”

Now get out there and deck a few halls!