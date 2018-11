With a few shows left on Chris Young’s Losing Sleep tour, Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have announced their headlining show at Pittsburgh’s Byham Theater Dec. 2 will be a benefit concert.

Proceeds from the night will support the rebuilding of the Tree of Life Synagogue where 11 congregants were killed in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history on Oct. 27. The show, billed as “A Concert for Unity,” is sold out.



The concert announcement comes after revealing their 2019 tour schedule, which launches with a U.K. tour on Jan. 17 in Glasgow with Devin Dawson.

The Dan + Shay tour picks up stateside Feb. 28 in New Orleans, La. with Morgan Evans and Chris Lane opening various dates.

Here is a complete list of Dan + Shay’s North American tour dates:

Feb 28: New Orleans, LA+

March 1: Atlanta, GA+

March 8: Hartford, CT+

March 9: Philadelphia, PA+

March 14: Birmingham, AL+

March 15: St. Augustine, FL+

March 16: Charleston, SC+

March 21: Omaha, NE+

March 22: Minneapolis, MN+

March 29: Madison, WI^

March 30: Chicago, IL^

March 31: Mt. Pleasant, MI^

April 11: Seattle, WA^

April 12: Seattle, WA^

April 13: Boise, ID^

April 15: Portland, OR^

April 16: Spokane, WA^

April 17: Abbotsford, BC^ – Tickets Avail.

April 19: Edmonton, AB^

April 20: Calgary, AB^

w/Morgan Evans+

w/Chris Lane^