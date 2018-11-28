So What Is Keith Urban’s Love Language?

When Keith Urbanwent back home to Australia to host the ARIA Awards, he made a stop at the Stav, Abby and Matt morning radio show in Brisbane. And one of the first things he did was reveal that he’s never heard of Love Languages.

(There are five of them, according to marriage counselor and pastor Dr. Gary Chapman’s New York Times best-seller. They are receiving gifts, quality time, words of affirmation, acts of service, and physical touch.)

The reason it came up in the conversation is that Abby asked Urban 1) if he and his wife Nicole Kidman were into buying each other gifts and 2) was that their Love Language. So he may not know exactly which Love Language is theirs, but he did say that they are into exchanging gifts and then admitted that he may not have given it much thought this year. At least, not yet.

When talk turned to the wildfires in California, Urban compared the devastation to what farmers in Australia are going through because of the green drought. “I got involved contributing to the GoFundMe page the guy (in California) set up,” Urban explained. “It’s bloody hard going. But it’s like all the farmers here. There’s just so many people who need help.

“It’s unstoppable sometimes.”

After Urban plays a free Nashville show in New Year’s Eve, he will head back to Australia for more shows, including three nights in a row in Brisbane.