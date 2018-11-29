Music

Rachel Reinert Reclaims Her Musical Roots

Talks Going Solo After Gloriana and Contemporary New Sound
by 19m ago

Rachel Reinert wouldn’t change a minute of her musical journey so far. Taylor Swift was the first artist to believe in her as a former member of Gloriana, and the band saw the world as one of the openers on Swift’s first headlining tour.

“I look back on those days and go, ‘Wow, that doesn’t happen for anybody,’” Reinert tells CMT.com. “It just doesn’t. The fact that we were riding around in a van, to all of a sudden, getting this phone call telling us we were going to open for her in arenas. We were barely a band for maybe a year, and we toured with her for a long time.”

