Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines on His Country Faves

I thought I knew Chip Gaines.

Because I already know so much about the man who famously flips houses in Waco. He loves demo day. He loves shiplap. He loves Baylor University. And he loves his wife Joanna.

But I never knew the Fixer Upper star to be a country fan, even though he lives and works in Texas. (Even though, fun fact, he’s from New Mexico originally.) So when the new issue of Cowboys & Indians came yesterday, with Gaines on the cover, I immediately read the story from start to finish.

And guess what. He does love country music.

“I’m a huge fan of George Strait; you know he’s the legend. He’s the king,” Gaines told the magazine.

But it sounds like Gaines also listens to music that comes from outside his Lone Star state.

“Dierks Bentley is one of my favorites,” he said.

“New guy is Eric Church. I’m a huge fan of his. I actually had the opportunity to see him play about a year ago, when there was this really small, quaint group of maybe 100, 200 people.

“Eric Church was up on the stage on a stool,” Gaines recalled, “and he was playing with his famous sunglasses on.”