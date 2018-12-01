Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
by 22m ago

What happened over the weekend? A lot of all kinds of things. For starters, Kelsea Ballerini declared the Victorias’s Secret angels as beautiful, inside and out. Holiday prep thoroughly exhausted Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah. Luke Bryan shared a shot of his favorite hoops players. Jason Aldean was celebrating his big little blessing’s golden birthday (one on the 1st). Lee Brice had an epic fail with a Japanese menu. Maren Morris was all smiles about her return to Texas. Shania Twain was very chill about the bats hovering above her Australia show. Chris Young shared a champagne toast with his band and crew (and followers and fans). And Old Dominion started their day with the breakfast of champions: caffeine and nicotine.

