Music

Country Stars Share Memories of George H.W. Bush

"Thank You Sir," Says Tim McGraw
by 1h ago

After word of Former President George Herbert Walker Bush’s death spread over the weekend, country artists who knew and respected the 41st president of the United States — from 1989-1993 — came out to share their memories of the influential leader on social media. Bush died on Friday (Nov. 30) at 94. He lived longer than any other U.S. president.

Tim McGraw simply thanked the former POTUS, while Brad Paisley poured his heart out about the war hero, congressman, ambassador, CIA Director, VP, President, father, family man, friend. “Thank you for your friendship & for giving yourself so fully to these United States. I’ll miss you pal. Barbara’s got the place all organized up there by now, I’m sure,” Paisley wrote. “Go home.”

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.