Country Stars Share Memories of George H.W. Bush

After word of Former President George Herbert Walker Bush’s death spread over the weekend, country artists who knew and respected the 41st president of the United States — from 1989-1993 — came out to share their memories of the influential leader on social media. Bush died on Friday (Nov. 30) at 94. He lived longer than any other U.S. president.

Tim McGraw simply thanked the former POTUS, while Brad Paisley poured his heart out about the war hero, congressman, ambassador, CIA Director, VP, President, father, family man, friend. “Thank you for your friendship & for giving yourself so fully to these United States. I’ll miss you pal. Barbara’s got the place all organized up there by now, I’m sure,” Paisley wrote. “Go home.”

We’ve lost a true leader and patriot that served our nation and his family with humility and integrity.

Thank you sir pic.twitter.com/SJfxBGe71j — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 1, 2018

War hero,congressman,Ambassador, CIA Director,VP, President,father, family man,friend. Thank you for your friendship & for giving yourself so fully to these United States. I’ll miss you pal. Barbara’s got the place all organized up there by now, I’m sure. Go home. #GeorgeHWBush pic.twitter.com/iTf6joW69e — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) December 1, 2018

Thank you @RobinMeade for airing this today! I had no idea it had been taped! What a huge honor to see #Bush41 singing along with my songHe will be missed #GreatMan @MorningExp @bigandrich @JennaBushHager https://t.co/Li4MOYTJS7 — John Rich (@johnrich) December 3, 2018

Just got back to America. I feel bad being late to honor George Bush 41, but watching 3 other living presidents have such respectful words to say about him make me very proud to be an American. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) December 3, 2018

He was the first president that I remember, and even though I was a toddler, I respect civility and kindness, which seem to be the two traits that many are associating with 41. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) December 3, 2018

One of the many times I sang with #41 across this great country preparing for his presidency. Truly one of the greatest honors of my life! #GodBlessTheUSA #PresidentBush #PresidentFord pic.twitter.com/SDnPZMchoz — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) December 2, 2018

Sad to hear of President George Herbert Walker Bush’s passing. He was a man to look up to as an adolescent in a crazy 80’s and 90’s USA. Mr. President I read that you told Chief Baker about how you wanted to go to Heaven…Hope to get to meet you there one of these days. — Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) December 2, 2018

Looking back at one of the proudest days of my life. Surrounded by Don Von Tress, my dad, Bob Hope and President George H.W. Bush. He presented me the Medal of Artistic Excellence for #SomeGaveAll. Mr President, you gave all to this great country. Thoughts & prayers to loved ones pic.twitter.com/uRnsDfXGmQ — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) December 1, 2018

Then there was the time when we all outdid #41 on brightly colored socks… #RIPPresidentBush41 pic.twitter.com/V92mZMyjKz — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) December 1, 2018

I want to say thank you to the Bush family for sharing a great man with the people of America and the World! Rest In Peace, Mr. President. #GeorgeHWBush — Chris Cagle (@chriscagle) December 1, 2018