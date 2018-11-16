Kacey Musgraves Dishes on Her Scene-Stealing CMA Fashion

...and the Special Significance of the Look

It’s no surprise whatsoever that Grammy and CMA winner Kacey Musgraves topped nearly every best-dressed list imaginable from the 52nd Annual CMA Awards.

Equally as stunning as her win for Album of the Year was her red carpet look that sent everyone’s jaws straight to the floor.

In a sea of billowing gowns of tulle, lace and delicate beading in bright and bold pops of color, Musgraves once again stood out from the pack in a perfectly tailored high-waisted black pantsuit with a sheer top dripping with gold beading and the shiniest bolo-inspired tie we’ve ever seen. And we can’t forget to mention the matching bolero jacket.

If you thought it was one of a kind, you are correct — Musgraves revealed in the pressroom backstage that the fabulous ensemble was custom-made for her by non-other than the haute couture Italian fashion house, Versace.

“Infinite gratitude for Versace going full high-fashion yeehaw and custom making me a dream of a suit. YEESACE, y’all!” She captioned the photos.

“That’s only the most favorite thing I’ve ever worn probably,” she told reporters. “Versace custom made my suit tonight for the red carpet. It’s really special to me for a lot of reasons, mainly because it’s paying homage to my childhood, wearing western fashion growing up and singing country music. And we’re here at the Country Music Awards so it seemed absolutely perfect that Donatella and Versace would want to collaborate and make something that special for me that’s an ode to western fashion. It just means so much to me.”

The head-turning, mono-chromatic orange look from backstage was also courtesy Versace. Musgraves went on to say that the high-fashion house “nailed it,” and that fashion is important, but also just fun for her.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

“My stylist, Erica Cloud — we have a lot of fun putting our looks together. It’s a nod to the past but it’s also got a foot in the future and that’s my favorite aesthetic.”

Which astutely describes Musgraves’ winning album Golden Hour. Throughout the years, Musgraves’ style has always paired well with her musical adventures, and through the evolution of both, the two have always remained perfectly in synch.